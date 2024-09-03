Belt & Road railway training programme to be launched

Show Fullscreen

CHINA: Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Beijing Jiaotong University and MTR Academy are to launch a Belt & Road Advanced Professional Development Programme in Railway Transport. This will combine the teaching and research capabilities of the two universities with MTR Corp’s practical experience.

They plan to launch at least one training programme per year under the three-year agreement signed on August 26.

An inaugural Sustainable Rail Transport: Planning, Operations & New Technologies course is to held in October, targeting around 30 senior executives, scholars, researchers and trainers engaged in railway development, planning, policy and operations, as well as future transport advocates who aspire to promote smart and integrated transport initiatives in Belt & Road countries.

The two-week programme held in Beijing and Hong Kong will include lectures, workshops and discussion forums, as well as visits to local railway operators.