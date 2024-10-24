Show Fullscreen

CHINA: To celebrate 45 years of metro services in Hong Kong, MTR Corp is offering 45 scholarships for local students who are interested in pursuing a career in the railway sector.

Applications for the HK$5m Ride to Success programme will open in January 2025. It aims to reward students with ‘commendable academic performance, a passion for community service, and a keen interest in the railway sector’.

There will be 25 awards for bachelor’s degree students from engineering, transport or logistics-related programmes at eligible local publicly-funded universities and self-financing post-secondary institutions, and 20 awards for MTR Academy diploma and advanced diploma students. Awards will cover up to the full cost of tuition, as well as diverse training opportunities including railway-related activities organised by MTR.

‘Young people are the future leaders of the society’, said Gill Meller, Legal & Governance Director of MTR Corp, on October 23. ‘Through this project, we wish to encourage young people to unleash their potential and nurture more talents in the engineering and railway sectors.’