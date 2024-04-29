Show Fullscreen

SWEDEN: Greater Stockholm transport administration SL has awarded Cactus Rail a €35m contract to replace the traffic management systems on the capital’s Red and Blue metro lines and provide 25 years of support.

Cactus said the existing T-bana control systems were more than 50 years old and reaching the end of their life, adding that the new equipment would support planned expansion of the network.

‘With our TMS new and old equipment seamlessly blends in, taking the Red and Blue lines into the future’, commented CEO Fredrik Bergström on April 26.