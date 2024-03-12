Show Fullscreen

TICKETING: A demonstration ticket gate bringing together various concepts for the future was displayed by Cubic Transportation Systems at the Transport Ticketing Global exhibition in London.

The gate features light colours and transparent materials to create an illusion of being wider than previous designs. There are large illuminated panels to clearly show approaching passengers the direction of travel, and spaces for advertising.

Cameras detect the present of people in the gate area and can adjust the opening and closing times to suit a single passenger, a parent with a child, a wheelchair user or a fare dodger attempting to tailgate a paying passenger.

The force required to push through the paddles can be adjusted to suit local conditions, with more force needed in places where fare dodging is higher and less force needed in places where any attempts to force through the gates are likely to be a someone genuinely getting stuck.