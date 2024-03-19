Show Fullscreen

TICKETING: Cubic Transportation Systems has launched the Umo Handheld Reader, which pairs the company’s software with a commercial off-the-shelf Samsung rugged XCover6 Pro mobile device to provide an affordable fare collection platform.

‘This device offers transit agencies an affordable and convenient solution to accept payments, eliminating the need for costly hardware installations on new vehicles’, said Chief Product Officer Mike Barboni.

‘Features of a traditional fare card reader, like tap-to-pay technology, can now be accessed from the palm of a hand and easily operated by transit personnel.’