USA: Metro Transit has awarded Cubic Transportation Systems a contract to upgrade the fare payment system in Minneapolis-St Paul to enable the use of contactless bank cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The existing Go-To smart card will be enhanced with an account management system. This will enable users to load products such as stored value and period passes through channels including vending machines, the web and retail outlets.

This aims to ensure equity across all user demographics, while providing the maximum convenience to visitors and occasional users. Open interfaces will allow for flexible extensions over time, including more powerful smartphone utilities and integration with additional modes such as microtransit, ride share, car share and parking.

The fare terminals on 2 000 buses and at 140 light rail, BRT and commuter rail stops will be upgraded, and the current agency-hosted back-office fare management software will be replaced with the most recent Cubic enterprise management system in the Microsoft Azure Cloud.

Cubic will provide application support services for five years from launch.

‘For nearly 20 years, Cubic has proudly worked with Metro Transit on Go-To, providing regional transit riders the ability to use a contactless smart card to pay fares across the Twin Cities’ light rail, bus rapid transit and commuter rail operations’, said CTS Senior Vice-President & General Manager Matt Newsome on April 9. ‘These upgrades will not only foster a more efficient Metro Transit but one that enables a broad range of new rider conveniences to the travelling public.’