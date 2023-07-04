Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Berlin-Brandenburg transport authority VBB has launched VBB Easy, a route planning app designed for ease of use by people with cognitive impairments or mobility limitations, or anyone who prefers a particularly simple app.

Developed by Siemens Mobility company Hacon, VBB Easy is designed to have a ‘highly intuitive’ user interface, with easy to understand language in German or English. It takes accessible routes into account, and can save up to seven destinations as favourites for faster navigation.

During the journey it provides passengers with illustrated navigation and step-by-step information.

In case of an emergency or if assistance is needed, stored help contacts can be called directly out of the app. Video calls are also possible in conjunction with the VBB GuideMeGo app.

The person helping receives the passenger’s current location and the battery status of their smartphone.