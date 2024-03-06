Show Fullscreen

SLOVENIA: National railway Slovenske Železnice has awarded Siemens Mobility subsidiary Hacon a contract to supply and support software for timetable and train path management, including a train path ordering module.

The TPS.plan software will include a detailed representation of the infrastructure, rolling stock and signalling. This will enable the creation of accurate timetables for strategic long-term planning, annual changes and operational planning, facilitating maximum utilisation of the infrastructure, and short-term adaptation to operators’ needs.