INNOTRANS: Scheidt & Bachmann Fare Collection Systems unveiled its FareGo PG|50 ticket gate which designed to be intuitive for passengers to use, upgradable to handle future developments in ticket media and offer fraud prevention technologies along with low operating costs.

An overhead display provides passengers with travel information, with a second screen to share validation details and guide passenger flow. LEDs indicate the available gates, and typical user errors such as selecting the wrong card reader are prevented by the ergonomically angled validation module which unambiguously communicates to passengers how and where to place their contactless ticket medium.

The separation of the validation unit from the core functionalities will enable easy validator replacement to keep pace with future technological changes in ticket media.

A sensor system distinguishes between people and objects to reliably alert staff to fraudulent attempts to gain access, such as tailgating. It also automatically adjusts to the individual needs of each passenger, recognising wheelchairs or luggage to avoid closing too early.