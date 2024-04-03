Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: Moskva Metro reports that 100 million trips have now been made using biometric payment, with the Russian-made system having ‘proven its utmost security and reliability’ and further deployment planned.

Facial recognition cameras link a person to their payment option, removing the need for a ticket, smart card or mobile device.

‘We will persist in integrating Russian-made digital services into public transport to enhance passenger convenience’, said Deputy Mayor for Transport Maksim Liksutov on March 29.

This would provide an alternative to Samsung Pay, which is to stop working with Russia’s national Mir payment cards from April 3 as a result of sanctions imposed following Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.