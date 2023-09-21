Show Fullscreen

USA: Pittsburgh Regional Transit is the first transport agency to deploy a version of Masabi’s Just Ride Validator which has been specifically designed and certified for light rail applications.

This completes the installation of Masabi mobile ticketing equipment on PRT’s 700 buses, 80 light rail vehicles and the Monongahela and Duquesne funiculars.

‘Whether you ride the bus, rail, either incline, or across different modes to get where you’re going, you’ll have access to the best our system has to offer’, said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman on September 6.

Tickets can be purchased using the Ready2Ride mobile app, or using cash or payment cards at vending machines to load money onto their mobile ticketing account. Mobile ticketing is currently used for 13% of PRT’s trips. PRT is also finalising agreements that will allow people to add money to their mobile ticketing accounts at several local retailers.

‘Mobile ticketing is a perfect example of how the use of technology can be used to simplify our system, increase access, and improve public transit’, said Jeffrey Devlin, Chief Innovation Officer at PRT. ‘Our riders have been asking for this for years, and we’re genuinely excited to hear their feedback.’