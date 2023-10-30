Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: Ticketing technology supplier Masabi and payments processing company Worldpay are collaborating to supply off-the-shelf EMV payment systems that can be easily implemented and operated by public transport agencies large and small.

Operators can start by enabling open payments, and then upgrade to other modules of Masabi’s account-based ticketing platform to enable passengers to use a mobile app or smart card to pay.

This provides a similar experience to open payments for passengers who are underbanked, prefer to use cash, require a discount or do not own a smartphone.

‘Launching an open payments system can feel complex, expensive and intimidating, and we want to provide something that eases the burden for agencies’, said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi on October 10. Together the two companies can offer ‘a cost-effective, highly customisable off-the-shelf offering to agencies of all sizes’.