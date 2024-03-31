Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Saft has supplied more than 30 sets of ReGenPro batteries to provide standby power for operational and safety systems in the tunnels on the Banihal – Sangaldan section of the Udhampur – Kashmir railway.

The 48·1 km section was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. It runs through challenging mountainous terrain with intense seismic activity and winter temperatures down to -20°C. It has 16 bridges and 11 tunnels totalling more than 43 km, including the 12·8 km tunnel T50 which is the longest on the Indian rail network.

The batteries are intended to ensure continuity of operation for lighting, fire detection and data transmission systems and electrical switchgear.

Nickel-cadmium technology was selected for its reliability, low maintenance requirements and long life, and because it is not susceptible to sudden death. The low-temperature capability also reduces substation heating requirements. As part of the project, Saft also developed reinforced battery racks designed to withstand earthquakes.

‘Our technology provides reliability, long life and sustainability in the most demanding conditions’, said Shirish Kulkarni, Saft India General Manager Sales & Marketing. ‘As a result, Indian Railways can limit maintenance and control operating costs in extremely remote sites.’