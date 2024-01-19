Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Austrian Federal Railways has placed a firm order for 70 electric multiple-units based on a development of Siemens Mobility’s established Mireo design.

The €800m order announced on January 19 is the first to be placed under a €5bn 10-year framework agreement covering up to 540 single-deck EMUs which was signed in August 2023. Separately, ÖBB has awarded Stadler framework contracts for double-deck EMUs and battery-electric multiple-units.

The first 70 of the Siemens Mobility EMUs are to be supplied in three variants for entry into service from the end of 2027.

ÖBB Mireo EMU firm order Number of units Cars/units Length, m Services 11 3 73 local 28 4 106 local 31 4 106 long distance, with first class

A focus has been placed on efficient energy consumption, according to ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä, and the EMUs will have a lightweight aluminium construction.

They will be wider than previous Mireos, and the cars will have two bogies rather than articulation. The SF7500 bogies will have inside bearings to save weight and create space to enable other components can be located underneath the car to increase space for passengers.

Other features will include ETCS, air-conditioning using a natural refrigerant and heat pumps, wi-fi, power and USB-C sockets, holders for tablets and smartphones, ski and snowboard racks, spaces near the doors for wheelchair users and pushchairs and space for up to 30 bicycles.

The two wheelchair spaces will have height-adjustable tables and space for an assistance dog. One of the two toilets will be fully accessible, and both will have a changing table.

‘With their numerous innovations, cross-border operating capability and high level of passenger comfort and convenience, the new Mireo trains will help make ÖBB’s local and regional transport even more attractive’, said Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter.