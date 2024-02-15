Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Siemens Mobility has established a leasing subsidiary that would enable train operators to use its Mireo Smart battery, hydrogen and electric multiple-units without needing to make long-term investment commitments.

Smart Train Lease GmbH would make available at short notice multiple-units already approved for operation. These could be short or medium-term leases, with services such as maintenance available as part of the package. The aim is to provide operators with an economical way to quickly and flexibly expand their fleets and try out more sustainable traction technologies.

‘We want to make renting trains as easy and simple as renting a car, and thus help accelerate the mobility transition’, the leasing company’s CEO Benjamin Dobernecker explained on February 14.

Smart Train Lease will initially operate in Germany, although it plans to expand throughout Europe in the medium term.

‘The mobility transition has led to an extremely dynamic market for regional trains’, commented Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility. ‘We have created an innovative rental model for highly standardised regional trains. Its cost position, reliability and speedy delivery time make it a new and especially attractive offer.’