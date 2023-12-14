Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Siemens Mobility has been awarded orders totalling €500m to supply 75 Mireo electric and battery-electric multiple-units for use from December 2026 on Mitteldeutschen S-Bahn 2025plus services centred on Leipzig.

Diesels are not permitted in the Leipzig City Tunnel, and the use of BEMUs will enable Grimma and Döbeln to be integrated into the network without requiring investment in electrification.

The order announced on December 14 is the largest for the Mireo family to be placed so far.

MDSB2025plus Siemens Mobility Mireo orders Number Type Cars per set Seats Operator MDSB2025plus routes 41 EMU three 150 Die Länderbahn S3, S5, S5x 18 EMU four 200 DB Regio S4, S6, S10 16 BEMU two 100 DB Regio S1

The units will have a multi-purpose area, a family area, a first class section with leather seats, wi-fi, power sockets, USB ports and wireless charging at tables, windows developed to improve mobile phone reception and a passenger information system showing connections in real time.

They will have more doors than the existing trains, to reduce station dwell times.

Show Fullscreen

The MDSB2025plus network is being developed by the Leipzig transport authority ZVNL, with Mittelsachsen body ZVMS, Vogtland’s ZVV and the Länder of Thüringen and Sachsen-Anhalt.

Show Fullscreen

‘ZVNL and its partners have high expectations for these modern, environmentally friendly vehicles’, said Kai Emanuel, Chair of ZVNL which will own the BEMUs through its ZVNL Eisenbahnfahrzeug subsidiary and lease then to the operator.

Siemens Mobility has now sold 22 Mireo fleets totalling more than 400 multiple-units.