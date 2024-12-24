Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Berner Oberland-Bahnen has taken delivery of the first of 10 ABeh 4/8 electric multiple-units being supplied by Stadler.

An initial six three-car sets were ordered for SFr66m in May 2022. The first was delivered on December 12, and they are to enter service on the 23·7 km Y-shaped metre-gauge Berner Oberland-Bahn between Interlaken Ost, Lauterbrunnen and Grindelwald from Q4 2025. A further four were ordered for SFr38.6m in March 2024.

The 1·5 kV DC EMUs are similar to the Stadler ABDeh 8/8 sets in operation since 2017, with changes to the air-conditioning and new door systems with sliding steps.

They will replace ABeh 4/4 II EMUs built in 1986. The new EMUs will offer a higher capacity to meet growing demand, and will enable BOB to operate exclusively modern trains with low-floor entrances.

They have 140 seats, spacious multifunctional areas for skis and snowboards, bicycles or pushchairs, and are equipped to use the line’s Riggenbach and Von Roll rack systems.