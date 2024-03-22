SWITZERLAND: Berner Oberland-Bahnen has awarded Stadler a SFr38.6m contract to supply a further four ABeh4/8 three-car electric multiple-units.

The order confirmed in early March follows on from a May 2022 contract for six units.

Show Fullscreen

Each EMU will have 140 seats, with areas for skis and snowboards, bicycles and pushchairs on both sides of the wide low-floor entrances.

The 10 EMUs are expected to enter service between Q4 2025 and the first half of 2026, replacing ABeh4/4 II railcars built in 1986 to provide the operator with an entirely low-floor fleet and enable services to be increased.

BOB is part of the Jungfraubahn group, and operates trains on a 23·7 km Y-shaped metre gauge and partially rack network from Interlaken Ost to Zweilütschinen, Lauterbrunnen and Grindelwald.