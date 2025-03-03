Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Transports Publics du Chablais has awarded Stadler a SFr140m contract to supply 13 rack-equipped Beh4/8 electric multiple-units.

They are scheduled to enter service on the 6·2 km Aigle – Leysin and 17·1 km Bex – Villars – Bretaye lines from September 2028.

The 1 000 mm gauge 1·5 kV DC units will be designed for steep gradients and tight curves, and for tramway-style street running in Aigle and Bex.

The three-car sets will be 43 m long and 2 550 mm wide, with three 1 400 mm wide doors per side and an entry height of 350 mm. They will have a capacity of 243 passengers, including 112 seated, and will comply with Swiss accessibility legislation.

TPC operates several metre-gauge lines and bus routes in the cantons of Vaud and Valais. ‘After purchasing new trainsets for the Aigle – Ollon – Monthey – Champéry line in 2016 and the Aigle – Sépey – Diablerets line in 2024, this order represents the last stage in the renewal of the TPC fleet’, said Christophe Genoud, Head of TPC’s Passenger Transport Department, on February 28. ‘The purchase is part of an overall development project, including the extension of the Aigle – Leysin line.’