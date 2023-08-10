Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Leasing company Cargounit has awarded Newag a 183·9m złoty contract to supply 10 Dragon 2 electro-diesel locomotives with options for 20 more.

The six-axle 3 kV DC locomotives are intended to be used in electric mode on main line operations in Poland, for which they will have a continuous rating of 5 MW. They will be fitted with a 500 kW auxiliary diesel engine meeting EU Stage V emissions standards for the last mile and shunting tasks.

The order announced on August 2 contains options for further 20 locos, which Cargounit can exercise in single or multiple batches by the end of 2028. Exercising all the options would take the total value of the contract to 551·7m złoty. This includes the potential supply of a multi-system version of the Dragon 2 approved for use in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Cargounit said.

The 10 locomotives are to be delivered between 22 and 26½ months from the signing of the contract.