POLAND: Leasing company Cargounit has signed an contract for Siemens Mobility to supply 30 Vectron MS locomotives with options for up to 60 more, along with an order for 10 Smartron locomotives.

Deliveries are planned to begin in 2025.

The Vectron MS locomotives will have an output of 6·4 MW using AC electrification and 6·0 MW under DC. They will be equipped with ETCS Baseline 3 and able to operate in Poland, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Bulgaria and Belgium. The Smartron locomotives will operate in Germany, Bulgaria or Romania.

Cargounit is the largest customer for Siemens Mobility locomotives in Poland, having purchased a single Vectron MS in 2018. The latest orders announced on February 28 will take the fleet to 66 Vectrons and 18 Smartrons.

‘The signing of the agreements with Siemens Mobility marks another milestone for Cargounit in implementing our strategy to modernise our fleet of locomotives for freight and passenger service in Poland and elsewhere in central & eastern Europe’, said Cargounit CEO Łukasz Boroń

‘Over the past three years, we have significantly exceeded our original goals for purchasing and delivering state-of-the-art locomotives to customers in Poland, including multi-system locomotives. In the coming years, we plan to continue replacing older units with highly reliable, low-emission locomotives in line with the strategy of Cargounit and rail operators to increase sustainability in the rail sector.’