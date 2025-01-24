Show Fullscreen

CHILE: Rail logistics company Transap has ordered four Wabtec C30ACi diesel locomotives as part of its fleet renewal plans.

The C30ACi is designed for routes with light axle-loads and sharp curves, with AC individual-axle traction control technology enabling one loco to do the work of two DC locomotives.

The 1 676 mm gauge locos for Transap are to be delivered in 2026. They will be used to haul trains on national railway EFE’s network under a long-term contract with wood products company Arauco.

‘This order is a critical step for Transap as we position our locomotive fleet to meet growing needs of our customers and the country’, said CEO Eric Lobo on January 23. ‘The addition of these new locomotives aligns with our vision of providing efficient, safe and sustainable rail service for our customers.’

Danilo Miyasato, Wabtec’s President & Regional Leader of Latin America, said ‘the C30ACis are an ideal complement to Transap’s fleet and the region’s challenging rail network. These locomotives will provide low operational costs, high availability and proven reliability needed to efficiently meet customer needs.’