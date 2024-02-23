Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: MRS Logística has ordered 30 Wabtec ES44ACi Evolution Series diesel locomotives as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

The deal announced on February 21 is valued at around R$500m, with the first deliveries scheduled for this year.

Features will include lower emissions than the predecessor AC4400, and the use of high-strength materials to increase engine overhaul intervals.

‘We are making every effort to have the lowest possible gas emissions in our operations, thus contributing to sustainable development’, said MRS Logística President Guilherme Segalla de Mello.

‘This order is aligned with the regulatory commitments assumed by MRS with the federal government, in combined efforts between the public and private sectors. It generates more efficiency for the intermodal transportation and promotes the railway industry.’