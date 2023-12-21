Show Fullscreen

INDONESIA: Argo Dwipangga locomotive-hauled coaches manufactured by local company PT Inka entered service between Gambir station in Jakarta and Solo Balapan in central Java on December 13.

The trainset is formed of seven executive class and three luxury class coaches, one dining car and one generator car.

In March national operator PT KAI signed a contract with PT Inka for the supply of 612 executive and 11 luxury coaches designed for 120 km/h operation.

They are equipped with tempered double glass windows for improved soundproofing, and feature passenger information screens, CCTV, USB sockets, and separate toilets for men and women. The dining car features wooden detailing.

‘We are proud of the start of the operation of the Argo Dwipangga new generation train. This is certainly an extraordinary synergy between PT Inka and PT KAI to improve services to loyal train customers’, said Agung Dwi Cahyono, Senior Manager for Public Relations at PT Inka.