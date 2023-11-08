Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: National operator České Dráhy exercised an option on November 7 for Pesa Bydgoszcz to supply 30 more two-car RegioFox diesel multiple-units at a cost of KC3bn.

In February 2021 ČD and Pesa signed a KC14·5bn framework agreement for the supply of up to 160 regional DMUs, with a firm order for an initial 33. The latest option takes the number of RegioFox DMUs ordered to 106 valued at KC10bn.

The latest order includes 28 DMUs to be delivered to Rákovnice depot for use on unelectrified routes west of Praha, including Rakovník – Kladno – Kralupy nad Vltavou, Kralupy nad Vltavou – Slaný, Kralupy nad Vltavou – Velvar, Beroun –Březnice and Zadní Třebaň – Lochovice. The deployment of the remaining two is yet to be finalised.

The 120 km/h low-floor DMUs are derived from the Pesa Link design, with a different cab and equipped with ETCS and GSM-R from the start. Up to three DMUs will be able to run in multiple to provide additional capacity during peaks.

The 44 m long DMUs will have 115 seats in two classes. They will feature air-conditioning, wi-fi, CCTV, power sockets, USB ports, tables at some seats and a real-time audio-video information system with LCD monitors. There will be a multi-purpose space for larger luggage, pushchairs and bicycles.

Accessibility features will include telescopic ramps to bridge the gap between the train and the platform, a wheelchair-accessible retention toilet with baby changing table, 230 V sockets for recharging electric wheelchairs, doors designed to be easy to use for blind passengers and information signs in Braille.

More comfort

‘The new trainsets will replace the RegioNova DMUs and partially the Class 810 and 809 railcars. Thanks to the order, we will expand barrier-free travel on other routes in the [Středočeský Kraj] region and offer customers significantly higher travel comfort’, said Jiří Ješeta, Deputy CEO of ČD responsible for local passenger services.

‘At the request of public transport customers, we continue to restore regional and fast trains on non-electrified lines. For the fourth time, we are therefore exercising the framework contract with the Polish company Pesa Bydgoszcz for a maximum of 160 RegioFox DMUs’, added Michal Krapinec, CEO of ČD.

‘We are serious about the slogan that we want modern public transport for the residents of Středočeský Kraj’, said Petr Borecký, Lead Councillor for Public Transport at the regional authority. ‘That is why we are still investing in the renewal of rolling stock and we have decided to prioritise modern, barrier-free and air-conditioned trains as part of the framework contract with České Dráhy, even though they cost more than old, second-hand trainsets.’