GHANA: Pesa’s first diesel multiple-unit for Ghana Railway Development Authority has been unveiled in a ceremony at the Polish manufacturer’s local Bydgoszcz Główna station.

A framework agreement for 12 DMUs was signed at the InnoTrans 2022 trade fair, with a firm order for two units.

The two-car Regio160 DMUs meeting EU Stage V emissions standards are based on Class 847 DMUs supplied to the Czech Republic’s ČD.

They will be used from June on a 100 km standard gauge railway from Tema to Mpakadan which is nearing completion.

‘The delivery of these modern trains is a milestone in the development of railways in Ghana, which will be of great importance not only for the railway sector, but for the overall social and economic development of the country’, Ghana Railway Development Authority President Yaw Owusu said at the unveiling on February 2.

The DMUs will be split into two for delivery by road to Hamburg and then by ship to Tema, with testing under operational conditions planned for March.

Pesa management board president Krzysztof Zdziarski said ’the production of these vehicles is a challenge not only due to the extremely short delivery time, but above all, the specific operating conditions.

‘For Pesa, this agreement is the beginning of co-operation with Ghana, which is one of the most promising emerging railway markets in Africa.’

Owusu said ‘we want to continue the co-operation of our local companies with Pesa, it is an opening to international economic co-operation which brings many benefits for our citizens.’