Show Fullscreen

TANZANIA: Tanzania Railways Corp is taking delivery of 30 double-deck passenger coaches formerly used by Deutsche Bahn in Germany.

The ex-DB ‘Görlitz’ coaches have been purchased through Lückemeier Transport & Logistik, which is refurbishing then for use in Tanzania. They are suitable for 160 km/h operation, and are equipped with air-conditioning, CCTV and information screens.

The first six DBz751 second-class and DABz756 composite vehicles arrived in Dar es Salaam during June. The first are expected to enter service on the country’s new standard gauge railway during July. They will initially be hauled by four ex-Austrian Federal Railways Class 1014 electric locomotives which TRC bought from Turkish construction company Yapı Merkezi.

Show Fullscreen

TRC has ordered 60 new coaches from South Korean company Sung Shin Rolling Stock Technology, of which 14 have been delivered so far. In July 2021 the operator awarded Hyundai Rotem a US$297m contract to supply 17 electric locomotives with Škoda electrical equipment, along with 80 EMUs. CRRC is supplying 1 430 freight wagons of various types.