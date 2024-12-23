Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: The European Bank for Reconstruction & Development is lending €300m to finance the acquisition of electric locomotives by national railway Ukrzaliznytsia.

The latest EBRD loan announced on December 18 will be co-financed by a parallel grant of up to US$190m from the USA, administered by the World Bank.

The sovereign-guaranteed loan will help Ukrzaliznytsia renew its fleet to ensure the uninterrupted transport of agricultural exports and critical imports, as well as passenger services.

It follows €200m in loans agreed by EBRD in 2023 to enhance rail links with the European Union, and €150m of emergency liquidity finance provided in 2022 to help keep the trains running following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

As well as ensuring transport services for goods and passengers, EBRD said the funding will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency and support demobilised workers through a veterans’ reintegration programme.