UKRAINE: National railway Ukrzaliznytsia is negotiating to buy a further 20 Hyundai Rotem electric trainsets for Intercity+ branded services.

The planned order is valued at around US$450m, including five years of maintenance, It would be financed via a preferential loan from South Korea’s Economic Development Co-operation Fund. This is to be finalised following the Ukrainian parliament’s ratification of an inter-governmental framework agreement on August 21.

Ukrzaliznytsia Chairman Yevhen Lyashchenko said the additional trainsets would enable the launch of new daytime inter-city routes as well as an increase in existing services, increasing capacity by 6 million passengers per year.

The trains would be delivered within 18-24 months of the signing of a final agreement, and Ukrzaliznytsia said Korean manufacturers are considering partial localisation in Ukraine.

In December 2021 [??] Hyundai Rotem was awarded a US$261m contract to supply 10 nine-car 160 km/h trainsets, the first of which entered serves ahead of the Euro 2012 football championships.