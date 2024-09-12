UKRAINE: National railway Ukrzaliznytsia is negotiating to buy a further 20 Hyundai Rotem electric trainsets for Intercity+ branded services.
The planned order is valued at around US$450m, including five years of maintenance, It would be financed via a preferential loan from South Korea’s Economic Development Co-operation Fund. This is to be finalised following the Ukrainian parliament’s ratification of an inter-governmental framework agreement on August 21.
Ukrzaliznytsia Chairman Yevhen Lyashchenko said the additional trainsets would enable the launch of new daytime inter-city routes as well as an increase in existing services, increasing capacity by 6 million passengers per year.
The trains would be delivered within 18-24 months of the signing of a final agreement, and Ukrzaliznytsia said Korean manufacturers are considering partial localisation in Ukraine.
In December 2021 [??] Hyundai Rotem was awarded a US$261m contract to supply 10 nine-car 160 km/h trainsets, the first of which entered serves ahead of the Euro 2012 football championships.
- Ukrzaliznytsia is to build an inclusive coach with four compartments each having space for two wheelchair users and companions, enabling groups of wheelchair users to travel together. There will be adjustable beds, remote controlled lighting, a button for calling the conductor, an intercom and an accessible toilet.