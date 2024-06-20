AZERBAIJAN: National railway ADY put its Stadler Flirt diesel multiple-units into service on the Baku – Ağstafa route on June 14.

In November 2019 ADY placed a €115m order with Stadler for 10 Flirt trainsets: four inter-regional DMUs designated DŞ1, three EMUs also configured for inter-regional services and three EMUs for regional services.

Show Fullscreen

All are 3 480 mm wide, offering a spacious interior, and have a maximum speed of 160 km/h. The inter-regional units have a bistro and first class seats with electric adjustment.

Show Fullscreen

The inter-regional DMUs are 106·76 m long including five passenger vehicles and a four-engine power module; they have 271 seats.

The five-car EMUs are 92·96 m long. The inter-regional variant offers 236 seats, while the regional configuration provides 255 seats plus standing space for short trips.

Stadler had been intending to manufacture the units in Belarus, but subsequently transferred production to Poland.