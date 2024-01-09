ADY Stadler Flirt DMU (Photo ADY) (1)

AZERBAIJAN: National railway ADY took delivery of four Stadler Flirt diesel multiple-units during December.

ADY Stadler Flirt DMU (Photo ADY) (5)

They were ordered in November 2019 in a €115m deal that also includes six EMUs which are scheduled for handover in 2024. Stadler transferred production from Belarus to Poland.

ADY Stadler Flirt DMU (Photo ADY) (3)

Each DMU has five passenger cars and a power unit, with 270 seats including eight in first class.

ADY Stadler Flirt DMU (Photo ADY) (2)

Facilities include Fluidmesh passenger wi-fi, an infotainment system and a buffet where passengers can buy hot and cold drinks and snacks.

ADY Stadler Flirt DMU (Photo ADY) (4)

The DMUs are fitted with the Block-5 safety system which monitors the distance to similarly fitted trains ahead and adjusts the speed to ensure safety.

Entry into service is planned for later this year.

