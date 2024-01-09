Show Fullscreen

AZERBAIJAN: National railway ADY took delivery of four Stadler Flirt diesel multiple-units during December.

They were ordered in November 2019 in a €115m deal that also includes six EMUs which are scheduled for handover in 2024. Stadler transferred production from Belarus to Poland.

Each DMU has five passenger cars and a power unit, with 270 seats including eight in first class.

Facilities include Fluidmesh passenger wi-fi, an infotainment system and a buffet where passengers can buy hot and cold drinks and snacks.

The DMUs are fitted with the Block-5 safety system which monitors the distance to similarly fitted trains ahead and adjusts the speed to ensure safety.

Entry into service is planned for later this year.