AZERBAIJAN: National railway ADY took delivery of four Stadler Flirt diesel multiple-units during December.
They were ordered in November 2019 in a €115m deal that also includes six EMUs which are scheduled for handover in 2024. Stadler transferred production from Belarus to Poland.
Each DMU has five passenger cars and a power unit, with 270 seats including eight in first class.
Facilities include Fluidmesh passenger wi-fi, an infotainment system and a buffet where passengers can buy hot and cold drinks and snacks.
The DMUs are fitted with the Block-5 safety system which monitors the distance to similarly fitted trains ahead and adjusts the speed to ensure safety.
Entry into service is planned for later this year.