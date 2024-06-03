Show Fullscreen

CHINA: CRRC has rolled out the first suburban electric multiple-unit for the Chongqing Urban Rail Express Bishan – Tongliang Line, which is under construction for opening next year.

The manufacturer said the EMU has a high-strength lightweight aluminium alloy body with a ‘super-large’ capacity of 420 passengers per car.

The permanent magnet traction motors give a maximum speed of 160 km/h with the ability to start and stop on steep gradients in the mountainous area.

The train is equipped for both manual and automatic operation, and its blue livery symbolises the convergence of two rivers in Chongqing.

The 37·5 km east-west Bitong Line with nine stations is intended as a demonstration for the integration of high-speed, suburban and metro services to support the development of a ‘dual-city economic area’ in the Chengdu and Chongqing region.