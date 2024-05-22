Show Fullscreen

INDONESIA: National railway PT KAI and Progress Rail have signed a six-year maintenance services agreement covering 35 EMD GT38AC diesel locomotives which were delivered in 2022 to haul coal trains in south Sumatra.

The MSA covers a major overhaul, parts for all scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, and 24/7 technical support at multiple locations.

The MSA announced on May 21 is the third that Progress Rail and PT KAI have signed for the 1 067 mm Class CC205 locos.

An initial agreement covering 50 locos signed in September 2013 was extended to cover a further five locos which were provided as compensation for delayed delivery of the others.

This was then renewed in 2020 for a six-year term, including bogie overhauls and a major 12-year overhaul.

‘This MSA is a key component in achieving the levels of reliability and performance required of our fleet, while enhancing the technical capabilities of PT KAI’s local workforce’, said PT KAI President Director Didiek Hartantyo.