INDONESIA: Wabtec has announced a multi-year agreement to supply its local partner PT IMECO with spare parts, overhaul kits and training to support national operator PT KAI’s CC206 locomotive fleet.

The 150 CM20EMP diesel locomotives were supplied by Wabtec’s predecessor GE Transportation in 2012-16.

‘This is a significant investment in our existing fleet and allows us to maintain our assets with reliable and quality parts supplied from the original manufacturer’, said PT KAI President Director Didiek Hartantyo when the contract was announced on July 10.