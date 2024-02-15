Show Fullscreen

INDONESIA: National railway PT KAI has awarded Progress Rail a contract to supply 54 EMD GT38AC locomotives from 2025 for use hauling freight in south Sumatra.

The order announced on February 15 will add to the 91 GT38AC locomotives delivered since 2011. The 1 067 mm gauge locomotives are known as Class CC205 in Indonesia, and according to Jack Zhang, Executive Vice-President of Progress Rail’s Locomotive division, they have ‘demonstrated strong performance, reliability and efficiency’.

The GT38AC is designed for the conditions found in southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Features include what the supplier calls a proven eight-cylinder EMD 710 engine and ‘durable’ AC traction, with a cab and body designed for improved visibility.

The Indonesian locos have operated with biodiesel blends up to B35.

PT KAI President-Director Didiek Hartantyo said the locos would have the latest technology and would help to meet the need for reliable and environmentally-friendly freight transport.