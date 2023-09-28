Show Fullscreen

KAZAKHSTAN: National railway KTZ and Wabtec have signed a framework agreement for the production of hydrogen locomotives and the creation of an engineering centre at the LKZ loco factory in Astana.

It was signed on September 17 when Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed plans for the development of Kazakhstan’s rail industry with Wabtec President & CEO Rafael Santana during a visit to the USA.

Renat Bekturov, Manager of the Astana International Financial Centre, said Citibank would provide a US$900m credit line for the purchase of about 240 locomotives, which will make it possible to renew 15% of the KTZ fleet. This being facilitated by the US export credit agency, enabling the provision of a reduced interest rate.

In September 2022 KTZ and Wabtec signed a memorandum of understanding for the production of 150 FLXdrive battery-electric shunting locomotives at the LKZ plant and the conversion of main line diesel locos to NextFuel liquid natural gas-power.