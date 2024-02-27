Show Fullscreen

NEW ZEALAND: National operator KiwiRail has awarded Stadler a contract to supply battery-diesel hybrid shunting locomotives as well as additional main line diesel locos.

The 24 Bo-Bo hybrid yard shunting locomotives will operate primarily on battery power, reducing the carbon footprint of shunting.

They will have centre cabs, an automatic engine start-stop system, AC traction equipment, a 16 tonne axleload and remote control equipment. The order announced on January 27 includes spare parts, tools and technical services.

Show Fullscreen

KiwiRail has also ordered nine more Class DM main line locomotives for use on the North Island. These will follow on from 57 ordered in 2021 which are currently being manufactured.

The first batch are primarily for the South Island. The final 10, as well as the nine in the latest order, are for the North Island and will be equipped to use ETCS Level 1 in the Auckland area and subsequently around Wellington.

The Class DM Co-Co design is customised to KiwiRail’s requirements, including the 1 067 mm gauge and a narrow body. External walkways connect the two cabs, which Stadler said will offer ‘optimal visibility and an exceptional working environment’. The 3 MW Stage V compliant engines will be able to use HVO biofuels.

KiwiRail Chief Customer & Growth Officer Adele Wilson said the orders announced on January 27 are part of a NZ$1·7bn investment in rolling stock to reduce maintenance requirements, improve customer service and enhance the freight market’s access to low carbon transport. The locos would also be deployed on tourist routes where travellers want low carbon options.