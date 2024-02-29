Show Fullscreen

POLAND: The European Commission has approved the provision of more than €425m from the Cohesion Fund to finance the first stage of work to modernise Warszawa’s cross-city railway.

This will involve the modernisation of track, electrification equipment and telecoms, as well as water and sewage management. Stations will be refurbished, and pedestrian bridges and a subway built.

The work will enable passenger trains to travel at up to 160 km/h, bring down maintenance costs and reduce air and noise pollution.

‘The new infrastructure will improve the frequency and capacity of train services, offering better services to people with reduced mobility and overall improving our environmental footprint’, said Commissioner for Cohesion & Reforms Elisa Ferreira on February 26. ‘The modernised railway lines and stations in Warszawa will also enhance Poland’s rail connections with the rest of the EU, further integrating regions across Europe.’