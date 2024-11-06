Show Fullscreen

USA: New York MTA has unveiled the first of the Siemens Mobility SC42-DM Charger electro-diesel locomotives which will enable it to increase the use of electric traction on Metro-North Railroad commuter services.

The operator’s existing batch of GE P32AC-DM locos use electric power only in the 6 km tunnel into Grand Central Terminal, but the new locos will be able to operate in electric mode over all 165 km of Metro-North’s 750 V DC third rail territory. This extends to Croton-Harmon, Southeast and Pelham.

The locos’ Tier IV-compliant engines will reduce airborne pollutants by more than 85% when operating in diesel mode, and monitoring and diagnostic systems will improve reliability.

The 4 200 hp locos will have a maximum speed of 177 km/h using diesel power or 130 km/h when in electric mode.

MTA’s 2020 framework agreement with Siemens Mobility covers up to 171 locos. There was an initial firm order for 19 and the immediate exercise of an option for eight, and in September 2023 MTA ordered a further six on behalf of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The first Siemens Mobility electro-diesel locos in North America are being produced at the company’s Sacramento plant.

‘These beautiful new locomotives are part of creating the best customer experience every day on every ride on Metro-North and reaffirm our commitment to run the most reliable service possible’, said Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi on November 1.

‘Taking public transportation is one of the best ways to address climate change, and I look forward to the environmental benefits that will result when these locomotives go into service early next year.’