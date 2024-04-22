Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: The first of 44 double-deck EMUs which Stadler is supplying to RENFE are now being tested at the manufacturer’s plant at Albuixech near València.

In March 2021, RENFE placed a contract which covered an initial 24 EMUs 100 m long and 25 sets 200 m long, with options for 44 more. In December 2022, it ordered a further 20 of the 200 m long variant. The total value of the order is €1·3bn.

The EMUs will be used on routes around Madrid and Barcelona to replace existing stock. The 1 668 mm gauge, 3 kV DC trains will have a maximum speed of 140 km/h.