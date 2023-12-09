Show Fullscreen

KAZAKHSTAN: Russia’s Kambarka Engineering Works is to supply a 750 mm gauge diesel locomotive and three coaches for the revival of the children’s railway in Semey.

The line in the city which was then known as Semipalatinsk closed in the 1990s, but is now being restored as part of the creation of a public space in the city centre.

The children’s railway is intended to provide young people with railway experience as a path to a future career in the sector, and also to serve as a part of the city’s public transport system.

Kambarka Engineering Works specialises in the development and production of narrow gauge railway equipment including locomotives, coaches, wagons and snow ploughs.