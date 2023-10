Show Fullscreen

UZBEKISTAN: National Railway UTY is to buy six inter-city electric multiple-units from Hyundai Rotem in 2023-26.

The planned order was announced via presidential decree on October 10 after a Uzbek delegation visited South Korea.

It is to be financed through a €185m 35-year loan from South Korea’s Economic Development Co-operation Fund, which is expected to be signed in November.