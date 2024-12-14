Show Fullscreen

SLOVAKIA: State passenger operator ZSSK announced on November 27 that it would place a €58·4m firm order for a consortium of Škoda Group and ŽOS Trnava to supply a further six four-car Class 660 Panter electric multiple-units suitable for operation using 3 kV DC and 25 kV 50 Hz.

This is the final option to be exercised under a framework contract for up to 20 of the 160 km/h units to operate regional and suburban services which was signed in August 2021.

The first nine units ordered for €76·3m were delivered by late 2023, and five more are due for delivery in mid-2025 under a €42·3m option exercised in December 2022.

The final six units are scheduled for delivery by May 2026, taking ZSSK’s total fleet of Škoda Panter EMUs to 45 sets.