SLOVAKIA: International co-operation and more funding for infrastructure were key themes emerging from the 19th FKD railway conference held in Bratislava on March 18-19. Toma Bačić reports.

Reflecting Slovakia’s position as a key rail transit country whose network is closely integrated with those of neighbouring countries, the conference speakers urged domestic and European policymakers to maintain their backing for rail investment. The opening address was given by former CER Executive Director Dr Libor Lochman, who lent his weight to calls for the EU to deliver a third iteration of the Connecting Europe Facility grant programme. Railway Gazette International understands from sources in Brussels that there is doubt over whether the European Commission will renew CEF amid pressure to direct more funding to defence and political lobbying from some member states for them to have more control over how infrastructure projects are prioritised and funded.

Nevertheless, Lochman believed the new EU mandate would deliver co-funding of at least €100bn in the 2024-29 multi-annual budget framework, and he backed calls for the prioritisation of the ERTMS, FRMCS and digital automatic coupler technology programmes. He also urged progress in implementing the pan-European Digital Capacity Management regulation.

Slovakia’s shortfall

Despite the opportunities given by EU funding mechanisms, speakers from Slovakia’s national freight operator and infrastructure manager set out some of the challenges the country’s rail sector faces.

ŽSR Director-General Alexander Sako said that he ‘greatly appreciated’ the fact that the Slovak government considers rail to be a priority industry. He said his role at the infrastructure manager was intended to achieve three key goals: ‘they are stability, comfort and safety’ in railway operations.

However, Sako noted that the stability of his business risked being undermined by demographics, with the average age of ŽSR employees approaching 50 years old. Enhanced co-operation with universities and vocational training institutions would be essential to addressing a looming ‘retirement bulge’, he told delegates.

In terms of investment, he cited the ongoing modernisation of 30 stations, including remodelling of the main station in Bratislava, as a priority. This work is being jointly funded from EU, national and ŽSR resources.

Nevertheless, he noted that the capital expenditure budgets of the infrastructure managers in neighbouring countries are much higher than ŽSR’s. He reported that in Austria the figure is approximately €3·5bn annually, and in the Czech Republic it is €1·8bn, while in Slovakia the figure is currently just €450m. He recognised that this was the highest allocation ŽSR has ever had, but that it was essential for railway infrastructure to become a priority in the distribution of public finances.

Partnerships key for freight

Jaroslav Daniška, Managing Director of freight company ŽSSK Cargo, explained that his business ‘plays a key role not only in the transport of freight’, but also in the maintenance and repair of rolling stock, and the management of transhipment terminals on the country’s eastern border with Ukraine.

‘We know that the future lies in innovation, digitalisation and ecologically sustainable transport, and we welcome the challenges ahead of us’, he added. He called for ‘closer co-operation with partners at home and abroad. With joint efforts, we will be able to build a modern and efficient rail transport, which will be a support for the economy and industry of the entire central European region.’