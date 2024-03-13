TICKETING: ScotRail is trialling a Smart Kiosk ticket vending machine supplied by Cammax which is designed to provide passengers in Scotland with a wider range of ticket options and information.

As well as purchasing tickets on the day of travel, passengers can obtain live travel information, including train times and platform numbers, and can plan current and future journeys, choose a seat preference and buy advanced fares for future travel where available.

The user interface can be changed at the touch of a button to make it more accessible.

The machine can also be used by two customers at once, with the main screen used for ticket vending and information while a side screen is used to load tickets onto smart cards.

Smart Kiosks can also distribute paper tickets featuring QR barcodes.

The machine is being trialled at Glasgow Central station, and ScotRail is inviting customer feedback to help improve the future of ticket retailing.