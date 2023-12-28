Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Trenord is the first customer to deploy a ticket machine software platform which Conduent Transportation has developed to provide a user experience similar to a web app and to enable the future sale of new products.

The ticket machines accept payment by digital payment apps, in addition to contactless credit and debit cards, NFC-enabled devices or cash.

Passengers can also access multimedia content, such as information about how to use their ticket or promotional videos about destinations. A trip planner has also been integrated to show available travel options.

Rail operators can customise the home page and the menu of each individual ticket machine, changing the options and products based on the date and location. They can also display scrolling messages, such as information about the status of the service or promotional offers; manage accounting data in real time and monitor a ticket machine’s sales performance; and monitor the status of machines to allow timely intervention should there be a fault.

The software is designed to allow the future implementation of new business models, such as the sale of non-transport-related products and cross-selling of tickets for museums or sporting events.