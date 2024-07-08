Show Fullscreen

UK: A campaign to raise awareness of the damaging effects of sending railway staff abusive social media messages has been launched by 15 train operators, with more expected to join.

A short video shows a selection of offensive messages sent to customer contact staff and the impact this has. It finishes with an appeal to remember people are there to help.

The video is part of a Be Kind campaign first introduced by East Coast Main Line operator LNER, with Great Western Railway, TransPennine Express and South Western Railway then joining. More than half of UK train operators are now involved.

‘We’ve all experienced a time when travel plans are unexpectedly altered, and we understand it can be disappointing and frustrating’, said LNER’s Internal Communications Manager and Be Kind campaign founded Penny Bond on July 1. ’But it’s never acceptable to vent that frustration by being abusive or insulting, whether to someone’s face or over a keyboard.

‘The Be Kind campaign aims to humanise rail staff and remind everyone that they are people with feelings too. They’re someone’s mum, dad, daughter, son or partner. They’re people just doing their job and offering help and support. So, we’re asking for respect and kindness towards each other.’