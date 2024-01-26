Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Siemens Mobility has awarded Wabtec Corp a Rs13bn contract to supply braking systems for 1 200 electric freight locomotives to be produced for Indian Railways.

In January 2023 IR awarded Siemens a Rs260bn contract to supply and maintain 9 000 hp locos able to haul 4 500 tonne double-stack container trains at 75 km/h on 1 in 200 gradients, raising the average speeds of such trains from 20-25 km/h to 50-60 km/h.

The locomotives are to be assembled at the Indian Railways factory at Dahod in Gujarat during 2023-34.

Wabtec will produce the braking systems at its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, and provide maintenance services for 35 years.

‘The ILS series of braking system is a product Made in India, which is designed and developed by the India-based engineering team’, said Wabtec Senior Vice-President & India Region Leader Sujatha Narayan on January 24.