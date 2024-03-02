Show Fullscreen

USA: Wabtec has launched its Shuttlewagon Commander NXT wagon mover. Features include precision joystick control, the ability to operate on tight curves, an AAR coupler and rubber tyre drive.

‘The Commander NXT was designed with the customer in mind and represents the future in railcar mobilisation’, said President & CEO Maintenance of Way Raj Gupta on February 27.

‘Packed with a narrower frame and an advanced rail wheel stability system, the NXT allows for efficient navigation of challenging rail, tunnels, and sharp curves, without compromising on power or performance.’