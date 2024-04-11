Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Portuguese industry organisation Plataforma Ferroviária Portuguesa and the UK’s Railway Industry Association have signed a memorandum of understanding for co-operation.

The agreement signed as part of a visit by 16 British companies covers:

exchanging information on research, development and innovation;

sharing best practice on skills, training and recruitment;

co-ordination in trade fairs, rail exhibitions and industry events;

access to meeting facilities in PFP or RIA offices for members of either organisation.

PFP President João Figueiredo said the MoU was in the tradition of the oldest international alliance still in force, agreed by the kingdoms of Portugal and England in the 14th century, and would spread knowledge and ’open mutual business opportunities between our associate members, not only in both countries, as well as on third ones, like the Commonwealth and Community of Portuguese Language Countries’.